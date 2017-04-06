The Alberta government has announced the names of the 22 day care centres getting funding to pilot the government's $25-a-day daycare project.

When the $10-million project was announced in November, the government asked centres to apply to receive up to $500,000 in grants in the first year, with the possibility of receiving two more years of funding.

Premier Rachel Notley said 13 of the 22 daycares will provide services to parents who don't work 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

"I want to emphasize this is the only the beginning," Notley said at an announcement in Edmonton Thursday.

She said results of the pilot project will be used to expand the program across the province. Nearly 80 organizations submitted proposals.

The NDP promised during the 2015 election to move towards $25-a-day daycare. However, the current financial situation means the government is rolling this out on a limited basis.

The 22 centres approved for the pilot project are: