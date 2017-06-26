The Alberta government is making more people eligible to apply for affordable housing by increasing the amount of savings a family can have and still qualify for the program.

But with 15,000 people already queued up for the program, it's unclear what the changes will mean for those already waiting.

Previously, a family could only have $7,000 in assets to be eligible to apply for housing — but that threshold has now been raised to $25,000.

"Living in government-supported housing shouldn't stand in the way of people who want a better job or to save for the future," Minister of Seniors and Housing Lori Sigurdson said in a news release Monday.

The policy change is part of a new affordable housing strategy that will affect those living in government-supported housing. Those residents pay 30 per cent of their income in rent.

There are currently 110,000 Albertans who live in government-supported housing, with thousands more seeking to secure those units.

The government also introduced a pilot program to allow tenants who start earning more money — which would previously make them ineligible for the program — to stay in their homes, with an adjusted rental increase.