Edmonton city council heard Tuesday that the province is not considering 80 per cent of the city's suggestions for changes to the Municipal Government Act — some of which could save the city a lot of money.

That number came from city staff who presented a report to council on changes to the act, which is due to be finalized this fall.

One of the changes that didn't make the cut was allowing the city to send its tax notices out electronically instead of through mail.

Mayor Don Iveson said the city has been asking for this change for a long time.

"Being able to move away from certain mailing processes could conceivably save us hundreds of thousands of dollars, maybe millions of dollars over time," he said.

Iveson pointed to the province's recent move away from paper vehicle registration and driver's licence renewals to an online reminder system.

"We'd like to be given the same autonomy," he said. "We think this could save the taxpayers of Edmonton money."

Another example given to council of a suggestion that was denied is school declarations. The province said the city will continue to require people to fill out a paper form declaring support for a their chosen school board instead of filling out a form online.

Despite these shortcomings, Iveson said the city has made a lot of progress with the Municipal Government Act.

"There are some tools in there for allocating the cost of growth in new neighbourhoods back to benefiting home owners, which we've been calling for for years," he said.

CBC News reached out to Municipal Affairs Minister Shaye Anderson for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

In November, Iveson criticized proposed changes to the act that would expand the role of the provincial ombudsman to include complaints about city hall.

"It's sort of like having dad looking over your shoulder all the time," he said.

Iveson said he agreed with the need for city hall accountability, but Edmontonians already have that through the city auditor.

He also said he was pleased with some other changes to the act, including a proposal made by Edmonton city council to provide parental leave for municipal councillors.

On Tuesday, Iveson suggested the city prioritize its most important suggestions instead of going back to the province with a long laundry list of ideas.

The city will now go back to the province again to attempt to get some of these ideas incorporated into the new Municipal Government Act.