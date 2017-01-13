A draft policy aimed at preventing departing civic employees from using inside knowledge to land lucrative contracts with the city does not go far enough, says an Edmonton councillor.

"It's a step, but I don't think it gets us to where we want to get to," Coun. Mike Nickel said.

The policy comes following a scathing audit of a program to recycle thousands of tonnes of winter sand trumpeted for years by the city as a money-saver.

In 2005, the city decided it would be cheaper to recycle the sand laid on winter roads rather than dispose of it in a landfill.

Last September, city auditor David Wiun questioned whether the city, which has spent $74 million on the program to date, actually reaped the annual $2.5 million of savings that had been forecast.

It also turns out the city signed a contract with a city employee who negotiated the deal while setting up a company to do the work.

That revelation left councillors and staff calling for so-called a "cooling off" period for former city employees who are hoping to do business with the city.

Is 1 year long enough?

The proposed policy suggests that any business negotiating contracts with the city disclose if "key individuals" had worked for the city in the past six to 12 months.

Nickel said that suggestion is a start, but he will push for a much longer cooling off period of two or even three years.

"We've got to stick to the principle here that we want a fair competitive process out there in the marketplace," he said.

Even if companies disclose key individuals are former city employees, it would not automatically disqualify them from potential bids. The draft policy suggests administration would examine each situation on a case-by-case basis.

Currently city employees are all governed by a code of conduct which says that contracts must be awarded without offering advantage or favouritism to employees.

Councillors will discuss the policy Tuesday.