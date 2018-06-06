Trailer full of props, costumes stolen ahead of kids' year-end dance recital

With recital time fast approaching, a local dance company is hoping for the safe return of their trailer filled with props, costumes and stereo equipment.

It was taken from Shelley's Dance Company between 10:30 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. Friday.

Edmonton Police confirmed a trailer was stolen in the area of 81st Avenue and 50th Street. Officers are still investigating.

The dance troupe had just returned from competition in Red Deer.

Dancer Lilla Solymos was shocked to learn the trailer was stolen, especially with parents' handmade creations inside.

"It sort of makes me confused and almost a bit sad because props are an important part of dancing — if you have one — but you can work through it," she said.

"But it's still not the same without them."

"We're probably going to have to work around it and just still have fun and ignore the fact that we're missing the props," Solymos added.

Shelley Tookey, artistic director of Shelley's Dance Company, said the trailer was locked and was parked in front of the studio when she last saw it on Thursday evening. The trailer had a boot on one its wheels to prevent it from moving.

"It's just very disappointing," Tookey said. "We're doing a little bit of scrambling right now," she said, noting that their show is next weekend.

"They've worked all year," she said.

"And now we head into the joyous part of the year to showcase their work for their parents and grandparents and friends, and now they're heading in with nothing they had from the last six months."

Tookey said majority of the dancers are under 12.

"Whoever is out there that has it, it's really not worth anything to you. But it is everything to these children here at the studio."

The dancers told Tookey they are still able to perform because they still have their routines.

That's the kind of determination it's all about, Tookey said.

Dance studios across Alberta are stepping up to offer various kinds of support in time for the shows, since the group is missing things such as gloves, crinoline, canes, baskets, chairs, staircases, fences, hay bales, and even a lamppost for a "La La Land" number.

Over nearly 50 seasons, this isn't the troupe's first dance with adversity,the studio has been flooded twice and even burned to the ground.

"We've recovered before and we will recover again," Tookey said.

"The show must go on. And it will go on."