Edmonton is rounding up rodeos this year.

The Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Global Cup is the latest rodeo announced for the city — and it's the first time the event will be held in Canada.

The Global Cup was announced by the Oilers Entertainment Group on Wednesday. It's scheduled for Nov. 9 to 11.

The three-day event will feature the world's best bull riders from Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil and Australia, all competing for bragging rights and a $1 million purse.

'It's put a little fire in our belly'

"The PBR is the highest elite level that you can possibly be on as a bull rider. It's like the NHL of the whole PBR world," said Bull rider Zane Lambert, of Ponoka, A.B.

Lambert said competing for the second-largest pay-out in North America is also motivating riders.

"The chance that all us Canadian kids will be able to compete for a million dollars, and hopefully one of us cowboys, hopefully me, get to take it home... all the riders all season, even last year, it's put a little fire in our belly knowing this kind of money is coming up for us," Lambert said.

"I think it's even been getting more young guys into the sport. And it's growing up here, and it's giving us more of an opportunity to make a living at what we like to do."

PBR CEO Sean Gleason said they've been working on getting the event in Edmonton since hearing that the Canadian Finals Rodeo was considering leaving the city.

Although Alberta's capital city will be hosting both events after all, Gleason's excitement for the competition hasn't waned.

"It doesn't change it for me," Gleason said.

"We are not competitors with rodeo — our roots are in rodeo. Our founders of the PBR were the best bull riders in the world and competed in rodeo."

Gleason said whether you choose the CFR or the PBR, they're just hoping to introduce more people to western sports.

"Our job and mission is really to bring entertainment not just to the western lifestyle consumer, but bring a new consumer to the table," he said.

On November 9, Rogers Place will host the Canadian National Team Qualifier event. During the two days after that, 40 of the world's top cowboys, including 12 from Canada, will compete for the title — a year-long tournament that will visit five countries "to decide which nation can claim to be the world's best bull riding nation."

Gleason said the format of the competition raises the stakes.

"It's a team format event in which countries compete against the other countries, to take or defend a piece of a trophy the contains the sacred soil of that country," he said.

"So it's a matter of national pride."