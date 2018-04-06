'Strict conditions' for notorious building in Alberta Avenue neighbourhood

Alberta Sheriffs have put tenancy restrictions on a notorious property in Edmonton's Alberta Avenue neighbourhood that was the scene of two drug-related homicides last September.

The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit has obtained a court order restricting the number of tenants at 11119 94th St. and placing the property owner under "strict conditions" for five years, Alberta Justice and Solicitor General said Friday.

It's the second time in a week the SCAN unit has announced legal action against a problem property in Edmonton. On Wednesday, SCAN said it has shut down a property in the Newton neighbourhood for 90 days. That house was also the scene of a homicide in 2017.

The owner of the Alberta Avenue property can no longer operate the property as a rooming house and is limited to renting out three suites, Alberta Justice said in a news release.

The landlord is now required to inspect the building every second day to ensure it complies with fire, health and bylaw rules.

Police tape marks a crime scene last September during a police investigation into the second of two homicides at the property in one week. (Anna Desmarais/CBC) The property first came to SCAN's attention in 2014 with a complaint about drug activity. Investigators issued a warning letter to the landlord in July 2015. The landlord evicted tenants and the drug activity stopped temporarily.

SCAN opened another investigation in 2017 after "renewed drug activity and a serious escalation in crime," the news release said.

During one week last September, two drug-related homicides took place on the premises. Earlier in 2017, a woman died of an overdose inside the property.

SCAN investigators obtained a community safety order on March 16.

Alberta Justice said investigators opted against a full closure "to avoid displacing residents who weren't involved in criminal activity."