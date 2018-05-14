Private talks between Kinder Morgan, government send wrong message, Kenney says

United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney is questioning whether the federal and Alberta governments should be meeting privately with Kinder Morgan to save the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

Last month, the company put the future of the controversial expansion in doubt by setting a May 31 deadline for a decision on whether to continue the project or drop it.

That prompted the talks now underway which could result in the Alberta and federal governments acquiring some ownership of the project.

"I think that's just the wrong way to go about it," Kenney told reporters at the Alberta legislature Monday. "The fundamental message that this sends to investors is 'if a project doesn't work, we'll buy your way out of it.' "

Kinder Morgan has blamed B.C.'s NDP government for delaying the $7.8 billion project.

Kenney slammed the federal and provincial governments for not taking decisive action against B.C. Premier John Horgan.

He argued the $4.1 billion infrastructure deal Ottawa signed with B.C. in April should have been held back until construction resumed on the Trans Mountain project.

Kenney's comments come as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives in Alberta Monday.

The Prime Minister will visit the Sikh Gurdwara Millwoods in southeast Edmonton Monday evening.

On Tuesday, he is scheduled to make an infrastructure announcement at Edmonton city hall with Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi and Transport Minister Marc Garneau.

He will then travel to Calgary for a 12:45 p.m. announcement with Sohi and Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi.