A 74-year-old woman who complained about high-dose vitamin D she received from a government-funded clinic operated by a controversial alternative health foundation says Alberta Health Services told her it could not act on her complaint because the clinic was "private."

Anne Walton, a retired nurse, said she was twice prescribed 50,000 international units of vitamin D - more than 12 times Health Canada's tolerable upper intake level - at the Precision Health clinic in downtown Calgary.

Precision Health is operated by Pure North S'Energy, an alternative health foundation founded by wealthy Calgary businessman and outspoken vitamin D advocate Allan Markin.

"I was troubled by the fact that I had gone to this clinic (and) I had been given these very high doses of vitamin D," Walton told CBC News, adding she was also troubled the nurse practitioner who prescribed the high dose never told her about potential side effects and never proactively told her about the need for regular blood tests.

In October 2016, Pure North was one of four community groups that received funding from Alberta Health to operate nurse-practitioner-led clinics as part of a pilot project. The three-year project is to determine if these clinics can provide effective, cost-efficient care to high-needs patients, such as inner-city residents and seniors.

Health Minister Sarah Hoffman and her officials have repeatedly insisted Precision Health is not allowed to offer any of Pure North's alternative treatments - including any vitamin supplements - or its $4.2 million in ministry funding would be "at risk."

Pure North now admits it offers vitamin D at the Precision Health clinic and maintains it is allowed to do so. Despite this admission, Hoffman refuses to answer questions about how it was allowed to happen. Alberta Health refuses to say whether it ordered the clinic to stop offering supplements. It will only say it is reviewing the matter.

CBC News showed the funding agreement between Alberta Health and Pure North to a University of Alberta law professor. Erin Nelson said the agreement doesn't specifically bar Precision Health from offering any treatments it chooses.

Walton filed a formal complaint to AHS in April but said she was told the authority could do nothing because Precision Health was a private clinic. She said she was instead directed to file a complaint with the College and Association of Registered Nurses of Alberta, the self-regulating body for the province's nurses. She opted not to.

Senior twice prescribed high-dose vitamin D

In an interview, Walton told CBC News she attended the Precision Health clinic four times between January and March. She said that on her first visit to the clinic, the nurse practitioner gave her a 50,000 IU dose of vitamin D, contained in a single capsule.

"It was in one of those little wee plastic Ziploc-kind of bags, you know where the top seals," Walton said.

"And it said 50,000 units of vitamin D3," she said.

But Walton said it wasn't until her third visit, on Jan. 27, that she had her blood taken for blood work and to be tested for its vitamin D level.

Health Minister Sarah Hoffman refuses to answer questions about how a patient of a publicly funded clinic came to be prescribed a high-dose supplement. (CBC News)

Walton said the nurse practitioner also prescribed vitamin-D drops and instructed her to take 4,000 IU a day. She paid for the vitamin D drops and was issued a receipt by Pure North. She was not charged for the initial 50,000 IU capsule or several more vitamin-D capsules she was later given.

Walton said the first 50,000 IU dose of vitamin D gave her "intense" stomach cramps.

When she returned to Precision Health in March, she said the same nurse practitioner told her that her vitamin D level was low and prescribed her three more 50,000 IU doses of vitamin D to be taken once a week for three weeks. Walton said the nurse practitioner also told her to increase her regular daily dose of vitamin D from 4,000 IU to 7,000 IU on the days she wasn't taking the 50,000 IU capsules.

Health Canada's tolerable upper intake level for vitamin D is 4,000 IU a day and it has publicly advised Canadians not to exceed that amount to avoid "possible adverse effects."

Walton said she decided not to take the high-dose vitamin D and not to return to the clinic.

"I wasn't feeling comfortable with what seemed to be a big push on supplements generally and in some cases, high doses of them," she wrote in an email to CBC News.

AHS said it has no authority over clinic

In April, Walton also detailed her decisions in an email to Precision Health and in an online complaint to AHS patient relations.

She told Precision Health she sought advice from a pharmacist after her March visit to the clinic, and learned vitamin D is fat soluble and can be stored in body tissues which could create health problems. The pharmacist also told her it was important to get her blood tested regularly when taking such a high dose.

In her return email, the nurse practitioner did not acknowledge Walton's concerns, but instead informed her that her vitamin D blood-level reading was 100 nanomols per litre (nmol/L) when she was tested on Jan. 27 and that Precision Health aims to "optimize levels" at about 125 nmol/L.

Health Canada accepts guidelines set by the independent Institute of Medicine, which say 50 nmol/L is generally considered adequate for bone and overall health in healthy individuals.

The nurse practitioner also told Walton that Precision Health rechecks vitamin D blood levels every six months and encouraged Walton to contact her if she had any questions.

Walton repeated the same concerns to AHS that she had expressed to Precision Health.

"At no time did (the nurse practitioner) tell me or show me what my (vitamin D) levels actually were, nor did she advise me about the possible effects of taking such high doses or recommend follow up blood work to ensure that my levels weren't too high," she told AHS, adding later that the pharmacist had advised her "that it was really important to have the levels checked regularly following any such high doses.

"This was information which should have been given to me by the (nurse practitioner) at the time," she wrote.

Walton told CBC News she filed the complaint because, as a nurse, she understood the standard of care and information she should have received from the nurse practitioner.

Clinic insists it is allowed to prescribe vitamin D

The Precision Health nurse practitioner declined an interview request from CBC News. But in an email, she said she would not discuss any medical treatments she provides to her patients. She said vitamin D was not an "alternative" treatment and prescribing it is within her "scope of practice."

Pure North spokesperson Stephen Carter the Precision Health nurse practitioner “strongly rejects the assertion that any improper care was provided.” (CBC News)

In a follow-up email, Pure North spokesperson Stephen Carter said the nurse practitioner "strongly rejects the assertion that any improper care was provided."

Carter said the nurse practitioner has consulted with the College and Association of Registered Nurses of Alberta (CARNA) "and feels very comfortable with her prescribed advice given her full understanding of the specific patient's circumstances."

A CARNA spokesperson said it can't confirm whether the nurse practitioner contacted it because the process is confidential.

In an interview in mid-June, Carter denied - three times - that the Precision Health clinic offers any supplements.

But moments later, when told CBC News had proof a patient had been prescribed vitamin D, Carter said providing supplements like high-dose vitamin D is within the scope of the clinic's nurse practitioners. He also said Pure North doesn't provide any instructions to Precision Health nurse practitioners about the services they choose to provide to their patients.

In a later email, Carter confirmed the clinic offers vitamin D and tests patients' vitamin D blood levels.

"In Alberta, there is an assumption we are all deficient (in vitamin D) and, except in certain situations, testing is not required," he wrote. "However, testing has been provided to many Precision Health patients to ensure the best possible outcomes. This testing is paid by Pure North."

Carter said the Precision Health clinic discusses the risk of all its treatments with its patients.

If you have any information about this story, or information for another story, please contact us in confidence at cbcinvestigates@cbc.ca

