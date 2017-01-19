Premier Rachel Notley will announce a cabinet shuffle today at 3 p.m.

The announcement and swearing-in ceremony will take place at Government House in Edmonton. 

It is expected the changes will include a new role for embattled Human Services Minister Irfan Sabir.

In a year-end interview with CBC News, Notley acknowledged she was examining the size and scope of the Human Services ministry. 

Notley last shuffled her cabinet in February 2016.

Irfan Sabir

People will be watching to see if embattled Human Services Minister Irfan Sabir gets a new role. (CBC)

 