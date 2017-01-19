Premier Rachel Notley will announce a cabinet shuffle today at 3 p.m.

The announcement and swearing-in ceremony will take place at Government House in Edmonton.

It is expected the changes will include a new role for embattled Human Services Minister Irfan Sabir.

In a year-end interview with CBC News, Notley acknowledged she was examining the size and scope of the Human Services ministry.

Notley last shuffled her cabinet in February 2016.