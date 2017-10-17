Premier Rachel Notley is slated to announce changes to her cabinet Tuesday afternoon, her press secretary said in a media advisory.

The advisory from Cheryl Oates says the cabinet changes will be announced "following a swearing-in ceremony."

The last time Notley shuffled her cabinet was in January, when she split the Human Services ministry into two: Children's Services and Community and Social Services.

The move was in the midst of public ire over how the government handled the Serenity case — a four-year-old girl who died while in kinship care.

With cabinet ministers present, Notley is expected to speak at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Government House in Edmonton.