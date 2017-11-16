Premier Rachel Notley is addressing rural leaders from across the province at the annual fall convention of the Alberta Association of Municipal Districts and Counties Thursday.

CBC is livestreaming here the speech from the Shaw Conference Centre in Edmonton at 11:45 a.m.

Last year Notley's speech in which she acknowledged that not everyone is onside with her government's climate plan was tepidly received by the audience, while deputy premier Sarah Hoffman was booed while defending the province's phase-out of coal-fired power plants.