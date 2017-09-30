Kyle Fougère admits he's a weather nerd.

And this time of year, it's the calm before the storm for the manager of Environment Canada's Prairie and Arctic Storm Prediction Centre in Edmonton.

"We know that winter is coming and there's going to be significant snow storms, so it's important for people to get our information," he said.

Last week parts of Alberta were blanketed in snow. This past week it's been balmy summer-like conditions. But it's just the calm before the winter storms for the centre's staff.

The Eastgate offices of Environment and Climate Change Canada opened in the fall of 2013. (John Robertson/CBC)

A team of meteorologists work around the clock on the third floor of the storm prediction centre's Eastgate offices at 9250 49th St., where they create weather forecasts for all of Alberta, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut and the Arctic islands.

"Environment and Climate Change Canada is the authority for weather warnings and watches, so all the watches and warnings will come from this office," said Fougère.

Fougère scans the giant screens in this weather nerve centre, plotting data looking for clues as to what will happen next on the weather front. He admits things can change quickly.

Kyle Fougère tracks the latest weather systems from the Edmonton-based Prairie and Arctic Storm Prediction Centre. (John Robertson/CBC)

Transition seasons, like the fall, are especially important to keep an eye on, according to Environment Canada meteorologist Dan Kulak, who works on warning preparedness.

He has seen winter catch us off guard more than once. "And that first good snowfall people are going, 'Where did this come from?' it was so nice three days ago," said Kulak.

For Kulak, the big push is on at this time of year to start getting people to plan ahead for storms, to pack an emergency kit, even have a weather radio available for updates.

Meteorologist Dan Kulak showcases a weather radio that automatically broadcasts watches and warnings. (John Robertson/CBC)

"Once you get to a (weather) watch or a warning, whether it be a tornado or a blizzard, or freezing rain or any of these other severe weather events, it's too late to prepare," he said.

One thing Fougère is confident in predicting: snow is on the way and his team is ready.

"Getting to work with people that are so passionate about what you're passionate about is just truly fantastic," he said.

You can see more about the Prairie and Arctic Storm Prediction Centre on this week's edition of Our Edmonton Saturday at 10 a.m. and Sunday and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV.