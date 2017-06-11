A little rain just added to the sizzle this weekend at the fourth annual Porkapalooza BBQ Festival.

The competition and food festival celebrates all things grilled and meaty.

The festival runs June 10 and 11 at Northlands and features food trucks, beer gardens, cooking demonstrations, live entertainment and plenty of smoky and seared delights.

Barbecue teams from across Canada gather at the festival for the chance to win $16,000 in competition prize money. Teams pulled an all-nighter Saturday, tending to their smokers to prepare for Sunday's main competition.

And it's not your typical backyard barbecue party.

"It's not throwing meat on a hot gas grill. There's so much art to this," Porkapalooza chair Mark Bosworth said.

"It's a mixture of spices, putting it on and cooking it at a proper temperature, cooking it to the right temperature. It's going to be cooked over wood fire ... that's what makes great barbecue. It's the smoke that comes off of it."