More pork products recalled after E. coli outbreak in Edmonton region

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has expanded its recall of Alberta pork products possibly contaminated with E. coli to include numerous items from Irvings Farm Fresh and K&K Foodliner.

Irvings Farm Fresh is based in Camrose, Alt. and sells products throughout the province. K &K Foodliner is based in Edmonton.

The expanded recall, issued on Thursday, comes on the heels of an E. coli outbreak in Edmonton linked to pork products sold by The Meat Shop at Pine Haven, which is run by a Hutterite colony near Wetaskiwin.

Now, Irvings Farm Fresh and K&K Foodliner are recalling certain pork products, which include everything from sausage, to schnitzel, to ham.

The full recall lists can be found here and here.

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased, the agency said. Food contaminated with E. coli may not look or smell spoiled but can still make people sick if eaten.

E. coli infections are generally caused when a person eats food or drinks water that is contaminated with human or animal feces, or through direct contact with a person who is sick or with animals that carry the bacteria.

Alberta Health Services recommends that people wash their hands with hot, soapy water often, thoroughly cook pork and beef, and wash all kitchen tools and surfaces that have touched raw meat.

