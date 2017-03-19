Icy road conditions are to blame in part for a collision near Elk Island National Park early Sunday morning, RCMP say.

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP were called to the collision on Highway 16 at Highway 831 at about 3:15 a.m. A car heading east crossed the median and hit a truck driving west, RCMP said.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital, while the driver of the truck wasn't injured.

Westbound lanes of Highway 16 were closed for several hours Sunday morning while crews cleaned up the collision.

RCMP are investigating but said road conditions had something to do with the crash.

Roads in and around Edmonton were slick Sunday morning as spring thaw turned icy overnight with temperatures dipping below zero.