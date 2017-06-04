Police say Mark Carr, 37, should not be approached. (Supplied/RCMP)

Ponoka RCMP are looking for a man facing charges of sexual assault and forcible confinement.

Police say they began investigating the allegations on June 2. The next evening, police began the search of the male suspect's property in Ponoka, which continued into the early morning of June 4.

"The neighbourhood was cordoned off for a period of time, just out of an abundance of caution, just given the nature of this situation," Sgt. Jogn Spaans said.

The 37-year-old suspect, Mark Carr, was not found.

RCMP are now asking for the public's help in finding Carr. He has been charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement, assault and uttering threats. He should not be approached, police say.

He said it's "hard to tell" whether Carr is still in the area, but he is believed to be in Ponoka or central Alberta.

Spaans said Carr and the female victim are known to each other, and it's believed the alleged offences occurred a week prior to police searching Carr's property.

"The victim is doing well, all things considered," Spaans said. "And we've confirmed that [she's] in a safe location."

Ponoka is around 100 kilometres south of Edmonton

Anyone with information about Carr's whereabouts are asked to contact RCMP.