Ponoka RCMP are looking for five suspects involved in an armed home invasion.

The incident happened at around 2 a.m. Saturday morning in the Morningside area of Ponoka, police said.

Five men entered the home and restrained the two occupants, who sustained minor injuries in an altercation with the suspects. The suspects then made off with five firearms, coins and a 1995 maroon-coloured Dodge Ram with the licence plate RAT-594.

Police say the victims were targeted and this was not a random incident. Police are now trying to find the suspects and the stolen firearms.

The suspects are described as "smaller in stature." One was wearing a ball cap, and two others wore hoodies and had their faces covered.

Anyone who sees the stolen vehicle is asked not to approach it, but to contact RCMP.