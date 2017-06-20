An Alberta RCMP officer found guilty of assaulting a man he arrested in 2012 has lost his bid to overturn the conviction.

In an Edmonton courtroom on Tuesday, a Court of Queen's Bench judge dismissed an appeal from Const. Eric Pomerleau, found guilty last year of assaulting a Red Deer man he had arrested for impaired driving in December 2012.

The altercation between Pomerleau and Cory Nielsen took place at the front counter of the Red Deer RCMP detachment.

After convicting Pomerleau, provincial court Judge Greg Lepp gave the officer a conditional discharge, citing Pomerleau's lack of experience at the time of the assault.

"He is a young man with his whole life ahead of him," Lepp said in July 2016. "A criminal record will have an impact on that."

At the time, Pomerleau's lawyer told the court the criminal charges had been very stressful for the young constable and his family.

Pomerleau appealed his conviction, trying to convince Court of Queen's Bench Justice Doug Mah his use of force was justified, reasonable and not excessive.

Mah had watched the silent videotape of the altercation during the appeal and described the incident to the court on Tuesday.

He said Nielsen "was suddenly taken down from behind by Pomerleau. Nielsen was on the floor and two constables on top."

Mah said Nielsen was punched by Pomerleau three times in the stomach and once in the head. He noted the decision to punch was not made in the heat of the moment.

"The matter was in hand before the four blows were struck," Mah said before dismissing Pomerleau's appeal.

The constable was not in court to hear the decision. But Mah directed his final comments towards the RCMP officer.

"I have considerable sympathy for Const. Pomerleau," Mah said. "I think all police officers have a difficult job to do in trying circumstances. I don't think he acted with malice."

Mah also expressed sympathy for the man on the receiving end of Pomerleau's blows.

"I don't think he expected to be involved in an altercation," Mah said of Neilsen.

Pomerleau's lawyer, Rob Beeman, told CBC News his client remains on duty and works in southern Alberta. Court was told previously Pomerleau worked out of the Brooks detachment.