Police have taken a suspect into custody following a gun call at a south Edmonton home early afternoon Wednesday.

The incident ended peacefully and roads near 123rd Street and 28th Avenue were expected to open shortly, police said in a release at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Police were called to the home in the Blue Quill neighbourhood just before noon.



Motorists and pedestrians were asked to avoid the area and nearby residents on Blue Quill Crescent were asked to remain inside their homes.

David Dashwood lives near 119th Street and 28th Avenue and was outside working on his fence when he heard gun shots at about 11:30 p.m.

He phoned 911 and was told police were already on the call.

"They advised me to stay away from that area, that members were there looking after the situation."

Dashwood saw a number of police vehicles and an ambulance speed by, something he said doesn't happen often in the otherwise quiet neighbourhood.

Edmonton Catholic Schools spokesperson Lori Nagy said St. Teresa Elementary School, at 11350 25th Ave., was on alert.

Edmonton Public Schools said no schools were on alert or on lock down.

Police said they will share more information when it is available.