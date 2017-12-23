Police are negotiating with a suspect at a south Edmonton hotel after receiving a weapons complaint early Saturday afternoon.
Tactical units have been at the Royal Lodge Motel on Gateway Boulevard and 38th Avenue since about 2:20 p.m., police said in a release.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect is still believed to be inside the motel, said police spokesperson Scott Pattison.
The incident is causing a traffic gridlock along Gateway Boulevard.
Motorists are being asked to avoid the area between the boulevard and the Whitemud Freeway.