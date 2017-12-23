Police are negotiating with a suspect at a south Edmonton hotel after receiving a weapons complaint early Saturday afternoon.

Tactical units have been at the Royal Lodge Motel on Gateway Boulevard and 38th Avenue since about 2:20 p.m., police said in a release.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was still inside the motel hours after the initial call, police said. (Jonathan Williams)

The suspect is still believed to be inside the motel, said police spokesperson Scott Pattison.

The incident is causing a traffic gridlock along Gateway Boulevard.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area between the boulevard and the Whitemud Freeway.