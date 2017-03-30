At least one person has been sent to the hospital after a shooting involving a police officer in north Edmonton.

Several Edmonton police vehicles converged on the intersection of 52nd Street and 128th Avenue before 8 p.m. Thursday.

Police tape appeared to surround a nearby business, All-Side Contracting Ltd.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, which investigates incidents involving police resulting in serious injury or death. is headed to the scene.

Edmonton police are scheduled to deliver a statement on the situation at 9:30 p.m.