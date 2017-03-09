An impaired-driving suspect was shot dead by a police officer during a traffic stop in southwest Edmonton Thursday afternoon.

The officer, a six-year veteran, and the suspect both got out of their vehicles on Hollands Landing, Edmonton Police Service Deputy Chief Kevin Brezinski told a news conference Thursday afternoon.

A photo taken at the scene of the shooting shows a body on the ground near a minivan. (Supplied)

During an encounter, the officer discharged his firearm, striking the man, Brezinski said.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The traffic stop was at 1:43 p.m., police said.

Police believe the man has family members in Edmonton and are in the process of notifying them.

"We know very little about the victim at this time, but we do believe he has a family in Edmonton," Brezinski said.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave, he said.

Before the shooting, police had received two 911 calls from citizens at 1:30 p.m. reporting a vehicle swerving all over the road, Brezinski said.

Hollands Landing is in the Hodgson neighbourhood, near 23rd Avenue and Rabbit Hill Road.

The shooting is now under investigation by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) investigates incidents involving Alberta's police that have resulted in serious injury or death to any person, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.