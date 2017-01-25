A 32-year-old man is facing trafficking charges after more than $1 million in street drugs — including cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine — was seized by the Edmonton Drug and Gang Enforcement Unit.

On Thursday, Jan. 19, police executed search warrants at two properties; a home in the area of 73rd Street and 164th Avenue in the north Edmonton neighbourhood of Ozerna, and another residence in the McConachie area.

A Toyota Tundra was also searched, and more narcotics were discovered inside a secret compartment within the vehicle, Edmonton police said in a news release Wednesday.

According to police estimates, the drugs would have fetched nearly $1.4 million on the street.

Inside the first residence, officers discovered body armour, 100 rounds of ammunition, more than $70,000 in cash and 50 kilograms of phenacetin, a drug often used used by dealers to "cut" street drugs like cocaine.

The phenacetin —a pain killer that was withdrawn from the Canadian market in 1973 after it was associated with cancer and kidney damage — would have been worth $200,000 on the street, police said.

At the McConachie property, officers discovered 3.4 kg of cocaine hydrochloride, 1.5 kg of crack cocaine, 3.6 kg of methamphetamine, 398 grams of heroin and another 100 kg of phenacetin.

Inside the vehicle, police found 195 grams of cocaine hydrochloride, 139 grams of crack cocaine, 27 grams of meth and four mobile phones.

The 32-year-old man has been charged with seven counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of body armour, and possession of ammunitions while prohibited.