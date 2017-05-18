Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the people inside a vehicle seen driving near a murder scene in southwest Edmonton.

Jake Myles Skrepnek-Rey, 22, was stabbed to death inside a Pleasantview neighbourhood home on April 30.

Police had been called to a weapons complaint in the area of 106th Street and 61st Avenue.

When police and emergency medical services arrived at the scene, Skrepnek-Rey's body was found outside at the rear of the home. He had been stabbed.

On Thursday, police released surveillance images of a dark-coloured Chevrolet HHR travelling to and from the home at the time of the crime.

Investigators said they are also hoping to identify anyone who visited the basement suite on the day that Skrepnek-Rey was killed.

Detectives arrested a suspect seeking treatment at a hospital a couple of hours after the body was discovered.

Investigators said an altercation led to the stabbing.

A 32-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder in the case.

The death was Edmonton's 17th homicide of 2017. RCMP are asking anyone with information in the case to contact them or Crime Stoppers.