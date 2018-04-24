Police seek suspect after woman attacked in transit centre parking lot

Edmonton police are seeking the public's help to identify a man accused of violently attacking a woman in the parking lot of the Clareview Transit Centre in early April.

The 41-year-old woman was leaving her vehicle, which was parked in the transit centre's parking lot, around 6 a.m.

The suspect allegedly grabbed her by the hair, slammed her head into her vehicle, and kicked her after she fell to the ground.

Another woman tried to intervene but was reportedly also pushed to the ground. The suspect ran away when a male witness ran to the scene.

Police are asking the two witnesses who intervened to come forward.

They are also looking for any information about the suspect, who is described as a thin, white man in his early 20s. He was reportedly five-foot-four to five-foot-seven, had medium-length blond or red hair and a small amount of facial hair.

The suspect was wearing a black winter jacket, cream-coloured pants and black shoes.