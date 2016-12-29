A 28-year-old Camrose man has been identified as the pedestrian who was struck and killed south of Sherwood Park early Wednesday morning.

Phoenix Taypayosatum was on foot when he was killed by a northbound vehicle at the intersection of Highway 21 and Township Road 520 around 3:45 a.m.

RCMP say Taypayosatum was hitchhiking from Edmonton to Camrose.

They want to speak to anyone who may have seen him walking or hitchhiking or who may have given him a ride between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 3:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Taypayosatum is described at being just under six-foot tall, with a slender build. He was wearing dark denim jeans, a navy blue three-quarter length jacket with a grey scarf and black gloves.