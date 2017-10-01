Edmonton police are searching for a suspect who rammed his car into a police vehicle and then attacked an officer who was posted at a traffic checkpoint for an Edmonton Eskimos game on Saturday night.

EPS spokesman Scott Pattison said the incident occurred around 8:15 p.m. in the area of 107A Avenue and 93rd Street, just south of Commonwealth Stadium.

The officer was conscious when taken to hospital, Pattison said, but he did not specify the nature of his injuries. He said there is no risk to the public.

Police have cordoned off a scene near a defunct grocery store and a liquor store at the intersection. Behind the police tape, a white sedan with damage to the front hood, was stopped late Saturday night next to a toppled traffic barricade.

Pattison warned game-goers they may not be able to access their cars if parked in the area and transit riders were also warned they could face disruptions following the game.