An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after someone drove a truck into a west Edmonton yard in a hit-and-run incident Monday afternoon.

The aunt of the injured teen said there were several young adults in the yard at the time of the crash. The driver of the truck apparently had a confrontation with one of those young people before driving into the fence.

Neighbour Shirley Henry said she heard a woman screaming and then a neighbour knocked on her door asking for help.

Henry, a nurse for three decades, said she saw a young man lying prone on the ground with serious injuries at the home near 190th Street and 85th Avenue.

"Every limb was twisted in angles I'd never seen," she said. "It looked awful."

Police and paramedics arrived at the scene at approximately 1 p.m., according to police.

The driver had already fled the scene and no suspect is in custody.

Investigators remained on scene Monday afternoon and the street remained cordoned off with police tape. A fence near the edge of the curb was heavily cracked and sagging.

Police have provided no information on the identity of the driver or the suspected cause of the crash.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.