Edmonton police have released photographs of a pickup truck that may be connected to a fatal shooting last month at a downtown apartment building.

Homicide detectives are asking the public for information about a light-coloured Dodge extended-cab truck, which investigators say is a "vehicle of interest" in the case.

Police released blurry surveillance images of the truck last month, but renewed their calls for information on the driver in a news release Thursday.

The police began their investigation on Jan. 21, after Ian Janvier was fatally injured in the area of 110th Avenue and 84th Street.

Emergency crews were called to respond to a weapons complaint just after 6:45 a.m that morning, after several residents reported hearing gunshots in the area.

Janvier, 28, later died in hospital. An autopsy confirmed he died from gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Janvier was Edmonton's fifth homicide victim of 2017.