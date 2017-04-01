A 25-year-old woman has been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing a woman in a west end home Friday morning.

Police were called to the home near 128th Avenue and 124th Street early that morning. When they arrived, they found a 21-year-old woman suffering from a stab wound sustained during an altercation with the accused.

She was taken to hospital, where she died the same day. An autopsy confirmed she died from the stab wound.

The Edmonton Police Service has charged the 25-year-old woman with second-degree murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Police are not identifying the victim.

This is the 11th homicide in Edmonton this year.