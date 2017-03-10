Witnesses to a shooting of a suspected impaired driver in southwest Edmonton Thursday have told police the driver came at the officer with a knife, CBC News has learned.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, which is investigating the shooting, reported in a news release Friday a large hunting knife was recovered near the driver's body.

While ASIRT has not identified the shooting victim, it said he was 55 years old.

ASIRT is investigating the circumstances surrounding the confrontation that resulted in the officer firing his police-issue firearm and is encouraging anyone with information or who witnessed the incident to call them.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

At around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Edmonton Police Service received two 911 calls from citizens reporting a possible impaired driver.

A patrol officer, driving a marked police vehicle, located the suspect vehicle in a cul-de-sac near Hollands Landing in the Hodgson neighbourhood in southwest Edmonton.

The officer pulled over the driver. Both got out of their cars. There was a confrontation, ASIRT said.

The officer shot the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

ASIRT's mandate is to investigate incidents involving Alberta's police that have resulted in serious injury or death to any person, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.