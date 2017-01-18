Homicide detectives are investigating after the bodies of a man and a woman were discovered inside a southwest Edmonton home Tuesday.

Officers were called to the scene at 213 Heagle Cres. in the Henderson Estates neighbourhood, just after 7 p.m, police said in a news release.

Upon arrival, officers found the bodies of two people — a man and a woman — dead inside.

Police have described the deaths as suspicious but are releasing no further details as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.