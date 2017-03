Police are investigating after a 30-year-old woman was found dead in a suite in northeast Edmonton around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Emergency Medical Services found the woman's body in a suite in a building near 162nd Avenue and 51st Street, police said in a news release Tuesday.

An autopsy was scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Police are treating the death as suspicious.

The homicide section continues to investigate, police said.