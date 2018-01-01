The Edmonton police homicide section is investigating the suspicious death of a man.

Officers responded to a call at about 1:20 p.m. on Monday that a body had been discovered in southeast Edmonton, near 92nd Avenue and 77th Street.

Police blocked all entrances to an alleyway near the intersection, which was covered in snow and ice. Officers also walked door-to-door, talking to neighbours.

A vehicle from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner arrived at the scene around 4:30 p.m. An investigator walked into the alleyway and into the space between a fence and a bush.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the suspicious death is asked to contact the EPS non-emergency line at 780-423-4567.