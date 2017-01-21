Edmonton police are investigating a suspicious death at a downtown apartment building.

Police responded to a weapons complaint just after 6:45 a.m. Saturday in the area of 110th Avenue and 84th Street.

Several neighbours reported hearing gunshots, police said.

A man was found injured. He was treated and transported to the hospital where he died.

What looks like a trail of blood leads from the front door to the back of the building at 11019 84 Street.

Homicide detectives are investigating.