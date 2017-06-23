Edmonton police are investigating after a man was found dead near an apartment complex in the city's northeast on Friday morning.

Officers remain on scene near the intersection of 29th Street and 116A Avenue in the Abbottsfield neighbourhood.

Police have cordoned off an area adjacent to the Park Ridge Estates townhouse complex, near Rundle Park.

At 11 a.m., forensic units could be seen at the property, examining a section of the townhouse parking lot.

The call came in from a concerned passerby at 6:45 a.m., police said.

The death has been deemed suspicious by investigators and the homicide unit has been called in, police said.

No further details were provided by police. CBC News has a crew on scene.