Police investigate suspicious death in northeast Edmonton

Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead in northeast Edmonton Monday afternoon.

Utility workers found the man at 1:30 p.m. in a residential area just north of McConachie Drive at 175th Avenue and 57th Street.

According to a police news release, the man was found lying on the ground. He is not being identified by police at this time.

Forensic investigators are still processing the scene and are not releasing any more information.

Anyone with details about the suspicious death is asked to contact Edmonton police.