Edmonton police have identified a man stabbed to death last week in a north-side alley.

Brent Jonas Coates, 25, died early Friday behind an apartment building at 118th Avenue and 50th Street.

"We would like to speak with anyone who had contact with Brent in the days leading up to his death," Staff. Sgt. Duane Hunter of the homicide section said Monday in a statement. "We continue to encourage anyone who has information about this homicide to contact police."

About 3:30 a.m. on Friday, someone flagged down a police vehicle to report that a man had been stabbed. Officers called for EMS but Coates died at the scene.

His death was Edmonton's 23rd homicide of 2017.