Police chase breaks through yard in north central Edmonton

It's not every day a police chase goes right through your backyard. But that's what happened to Victoria Breitkreuz in north Edmonton Thursday night.

The Delton resident was in her home just before 9 p.m. when she heard a "blood-curdling" scream and the sound of a car approaching her house.

Breitkreuz immediately went to get her dogs from the yard to make sure they were safe. Moments later, Breitkreuz said she heard loud crash.

A black unmarked police SUV was driving through her yard with lights flashing, followed by a marked police car in pursuit of a suspect vehicle.

"The front gate and the back gate were completely driven through and a jungle gym we had in the yard is destroyed," said Breitkreuz.

Edmonton police said officers were in pursuit of a grey suspect vehicle that had struck an officer on a bicycle in the area of 113th Street and Jasper Avenue while responding to a traffic complaint.

The officer was not injured, police said.

'I'm quite stressed out'

Breitkreuz didn't see the car police were chasing, but said other witnesses told her it was a silver or grey Pontiac G6.

Breitkreuz lives at the end of a cul-de-sac off 124th Avenue.The suspect and police in pursuit broke part of her fence to access a back alley that runs parallel to the Yellowhead Trail and a large sound barrier.

The chase lasted about 10 minutes and went through the Delton and Eastwood neighbourhoods before finally stopping near 90th Street and 119th Avenue. Police said the suspect was arrested after the vehicle was pinned at a curb.

Breitkreuz said she is happy the police chase ended without anyone getting hurt, but she's not pleased about her broken fence.

"I'm trying to sell this house and I can't sell it anymore," she said. "I'm trying to move to another city and I won't be able to do that this summer ... I'm quite stressed out at the moment."