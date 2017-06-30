What started as a typical stolen vehicle call erupted into a pursuit between Edmonton and Calgary involving two stolen BMWs and three police helicopters.

It began on the morning of Wednesday, June 28, when Edmonton police responded to a report of a stolen BMW X3 that was parked near 93rd Street and 86th Avenue.

EPS helicopter AIR-1 was called in and observed the speeding luxury vehicle being driven erratically.

The three suspects left city limits and were then spotted in Calgary at around 11 a.m.

The Calgary Police Air Unit followed the vehicle north to Olds and then the RCMP took over with the assistance of its helicopter.

The occupants stopped for gas in Wetaskiwin and when one of the passengers went inside to pay for the fuel he was arrested.

The driver and another passenger fled, eventually arriving back in Edmonton where AIR-1 once again tried to follow the suspects.

The vehicle was then spotted at around 2 p.m. Thursday, going 160 km/hr on Anthony Henday Drive before stopping near 98th Avenue and 62nd Street.

That's where the suspects allegedly stole a grey BMW X5.

Air-1 continued to follow, but the suspects were able to lose police.

Investigators have been unable to find the driver, passenger or stolen vehicle.

They're asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.