Red Deer RCMP are searching for a stolen car and a dog named Fatty.

Police were called Wednesday afternoon after someone reported a Toyota Matrix that had been left idling had been stolen from a parking lot on 67th Street in Red Deer.

The big dog is a great Pyrenees, a fluffy white male, three years old, that answers to the nickname Fatty. The dog was wearing a lime-green leash when the car was stolen.

The dark grey 2013 Toyota Matrix is missing a hubcap on the front left and another on the rear right, police said.

Red Deer RCMP are asking the public to keep an eye out for the dog and the car.

On Tuesday, another idling vehicle was stolen in Red Deer with two dogs inside.

The dogs were found safe, but the vehicle has not been recovered.