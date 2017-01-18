Police have released video footage of two vehicles and a description of a man they believe may have been connected to an unsolved homicide from last February.

William John Patterson, 37, was found suffering from gunshot wounds in his home near Chappelle Drive early on Feb. 21, 2016. He later died in hospital.

No charges have been laid in relation to his death.

Police have identified two vehicles that were in the area at the time of the homicide, and are asking for the public's help in identifying the vehicles and drivers.

Police are also looking for this vehicle, a Mazda 3 with Continental ContiSportContact 5 SSR tires. (Supplied/EPS)

One vehicle is a white Mazda 3 with a sunroof and Continental ContiSportContact 5 SSR tires.

The second is a dark-coloured Chevrolet Malibu, which police say picked up a man from a home under construction in the Chappelle area, in southwest Edmonton.

Police say the Mazda had these distinct tires. (Supplied/EPS)

That man is described as a slim, in his mid-to-late 30s, and is thought to be about six feet tall. He was wearing a dark hoodie with a construction vest, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Police say the man is considered a person of interest in the investigation.

"If you have any information about either of the two vehicles, the person of interest, or Mr. Pattison's murder, I encourage you to get in touch with us," Det. Kurt Martin said in a statement.