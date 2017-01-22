More than 230 people plunged into the waters of an icy lake in Edmonton on Sunday.

On purpose.

Their polar plunge raised more than $61,000 for Special Olympics Alberta, an organization that supports athletes with intellectual disabilities.

"It helps me and my fellow athletes compete," said half-marathon runner Jenny Murray.

"But there's no way I would do it," she added with a laugh.

Money raised through the Special Olympics Alberta polar plunge supports athletes like half-marathon runner Jenny Murray. (CBC)

Johnny Byrne is the organization's president — and a veteran "plunger." He lined up with dozens of first-time volunteers.

"I have no idea what to tell someone about getting in to plunge," he said. "It's really cold. Just get in there and get out as fast as you can.

"Anybody can do it, it just takes a moment of insanity or a real want of jumping in cold water."

Notable plungers included Olympic skater and gold-medalist Jamie Sale, as well as CBC's Rick Mercer, dressed as a penguin.

CBC Edmonton's Mark Connolly demonstrated admirable form with his leap, described by one viewer as a "classic loose-tuck two footed dachshund position."

@MarkConnollyCBC jumps into frozen lake. Look at that form. Beauty. 10/10 pic.twitter.com/5cIaPobl2A — @ZoeHTodd

Sunday's event was part of a year-round fundraising effort by the Law Enforcement Torch Run, a group that supports the Special Olympics.

Their next official polar plunge will be in Calgary on Wednesday.