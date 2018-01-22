Hundreds of warm-blooded Albertans will brave the frigid waters of icy Lake Summerside this Sunday in support of Special Olympics.

More than 120 people are expected to plunge into the frozen waters — dunking their goose-pimpled limbs into a hole cut through two feet of ice.

Wearing bathing suits and costumes, swimmers will plunge into the icy lake in what's become an annual mid-winter tradition.

'It's a blast'

All funds raised during the Polar Plunge event will be contributed to Special Olympics Alberta, an organization that supports athletes with intellectual disabilities.

Helping athletes compete is worth a little bit of exposure to the cold, said Johnny Byrne, president and CEO of Special Olympics Alberta.

During his visit to Edmonton last year, CBC host Rick Mercer jumped into a frozen lake, dressed as a giant penguin. (Special Olympics Alberta)

"For everyone, know you're doing it for a good cause," Byrne said in an interview with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM. "It's a blast of a day. It's a ton of fun."

Last year, Polar Plunges across Alberta raised more than $167,000, including more than $80,000 in donations from the Edmonton region. Organizers are hoping to surpass that this winter season.

"It's about our athletes," said Byrne. "Polar Plunge is one of our major fundraisers of the year.

"Those are funds that go to our Edmonton programs and across the province."

Notable plungers taking part this year include Olympic skater and gold-medallist Jamie Sale and Brian Simpson, Edmonton's deputy police chief.

Edmonton AM hosts Mark Connolly and Garrette McGowan will also sacrifice their bodies to the cause. You can donate to their icy endeavour online.