The sun was high in the sky Sunday afternoon, but it didn't do much to quell the -20 C windchill for dippers and divers at the seventh-annual Polar Plunge. Despite the chills, there were plenty of smiles and shrill screams abound as more 170 plungers dared to leap into a Summerside Lake ice-hole in support of Special Olympics Alberta.

Northwest Scuba instructor Garret Book said he has never done the polar plunge without a dry suit — he'll leave that to the professionals. Book volunteered to cut through two feet of ice to create the diving space and to help people get out of the frigid water safely.

"What they'll probably find when they jump in right away is they're going to have the worst ice cream headache ever," he said. "And if they keep their head underwater, unlike an ice cream headache which goes away, it actually just sticks around."

People aren't in the water very long. Part of Book's job is to point them in the right direction, so they can get back to toasty temperatures in the hot tub or the heating tent.

"They're not necessarily thinking as well as they could be thinking once they get out of that ice cold water," he said.

Edmontonians take an icy plunge1:22

Supporting Alberta athletes

Special Olympics Alberta said the event raised more than $70,000. Funds raised help run provincial and grassroot-level programs for more than 3,300 Special Olympics athletes.

"We're seven days a week throughout the year at local programs," said Johnny Byrne, CEO of Special Olympics Alberta. "And these funds make a huge difference to offer programs to people with intellectual disabilities."

Every year, awareness of Special Olympics Alberta increases, as does the number of plungers. The ice-cold event is popular in the capital city, Byrne said, so they're expanding from Lethbridge, Edmonton, Calgary, and Medicine Hat to include a fifth site this year.

"We know we'll start off small in Red Deer," he said. "Edmonton started with 15 plungers and now we're up to almost 200, so it's amazing to see the growth."

After the dip in the chilly water, Polar Plunge participants ran to the warming tent or the hot tub to get back to human temperatures. (Kaylen Small/CBC)

Each plunger must raise a minimum of $75. This time around, Special Olympics Alberta is hoping at least 1,000 plungers across the province participate by the time the event wraps up.

It's a novelty for a lot of people, said Conrad Clément, head coach of Special Olympics Alberta. He has been coaching soccer in Edmonton for seven years.

"Sports for anybody is to make sure that we're physically fit," Clément said. "But for athletes with intellectual disabilities, it gives them an opportunity with regards to inclusion, physical activity, the friendship with all their colleagues. They just love it."

He said it's easy to commit to working with the athletes.

"Once you're involved with the program, you become a lifer."

Laura Dakin, a soccer player and first-time Polar Plunge witness, said she's beyond grateful for the support.

"It warms up my heart," she said. "Just people coming and doing this, raising money for Special Olympics, for us athletes. That's just awesome. That's a special thing."

Notable plungers

Notable plungers included Olympic medalist Jamie Sale, decked out in an elf costume. Edmonton AM hosts Mark Connolly and Garrette McGowan also made an appearance, sporting CBC attire and nothing but cutoffs, respectively.

Other notable getups included a Stormtrooper costume, a firefighter in full gear and various animal onesies.

The icey extravaganza partnered with the Law Enforcement Torch Run, and featured uniformed members of the Edmonton Police Service, RCMP and a bevy of other agencies across the province.