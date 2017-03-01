Alberta's NDP government plans to introduce at least 15 bills in the spring session of the legislature with a focus on helping families with their household budgets.

The spring session starts Thursday with a speech from the throne, the third since the NDP was elected in May 2015. The provincial budget will be unveiled March 16.

Government House Leader Brian Mason said Wednesday that an economic recovery is expected in the second half of 2017, but not everyone has returned to work.

"We need to help people through that patch and help prepare the economy to take advantage of that recovery." he said.

The first bill of the session will be introduced after Lt.-Gov. Lois Mitchell reads the speech. Mason declined to identify the name or the topic of the bill.

Mason said the government has a robust legislative agenda ahead of them including bills to protect new homebuyers, make electricity more affordable and add more consumer protections.

The government is also planning to modernize the province's labour legislation but Mason said the bill may not be ready for the spring session.