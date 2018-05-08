Edmonton to re-evaluate some contentious playground zones

Edmonton city council is sending some playground zones back to the drawing board, less than a year after designating 425 stretches of road as 30-km/h zones.

Councillors agreed Tuesday that 26 areas without playground equipment should be removed from the list.

They asked staff to report back in August with bylaw amendments. A public hearing will be held later.

In total, staff will re-evaluate 41 playground zones. Some don't have playground equipment, a few are along wide collector roads and others are big open fields where children seldom play, councillors said.

Tim Cartmell, who raised the issue in April, said many of his constituents are frustrated and confused with the fluctuation of speed zones.

"When it's not consistent, when you don't know what to expect, when you encounter speed zone after speed zone after speed zone, frustration rises," he said Tuesday.

Over the next few months, staff will review activity around playground zones and compile data on driving practices, the impact of speed-zone signs and playground use.

No need for slower speeds

Coun. Michael Walters said there's likely no need for slower speeds in certain areas.

"[In] some cases you have really wide collector roads along very long fields where there is no playground equipment," he said. "Children aren't the primary user, so I don't think it seems rational or sensible to folks."

Councillors pointed to Airways Park, Coronation Park and La Perle Soccer Fields as playgrounds with no play equipment.

Others near extra-wide collector roads include Ermineskin Park, Kaskitayo Park and Canon Ridge Park.

Cartmell pointed to Ramsey Park on Riverbend Road as being especially puzzling to many of his constituents.

There's a crosswalk right at the playground, he said, and an extended zone that is past the "point of conflict."

He said the 30 km/h speed limit along this stretch seems really slow.

"It creates a lot of frustration," Cartmell said. "It's often an empty field."

Seasonal hours

Staff will also re-evaluate whether seasonal hours should be implemented instead of a blanket 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. enforcement period.

Cartmell's is calling for summer hours of 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and winter hours of 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"We need that at that spray park that has got, you know, a gazillion kids there on a summer night," he said, but "where there might be one or two kids walking past an empty field in January at 8 o'clock, we don't need a speed-reduction zone."

Staff was also asked to consider criteria in the Alberta Transportation Guideline for Schools and Playground Zones and suggest modifying some playgrounds or even creating new zones.

That report is due in the second part of 2019.

Walters acknowledged that some people may be eager to see changes sooner rather than later.

"But I think taking some time and doing it right this time, unlike our approach the first time, the best way forward."

@natashariebe​