Alberta government introducing emergency motion on Kinder Morgan decision

Premier Rachel Notley says an emergency motion on the latest developments on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion battle will be introduced Monday in the Alberta legislature.

Kinder Morgan announced Sunday that it is suspending "non-essential activities" and related spending for the $7.4-billion pipeline expansion project, citing ongoing opposition from the British Columbia government.

The company said it will consult with stakeholders in an effort to reach agreements before May 31 that could allow the project to proceed.

The motion to be introduced in the assembly, Notley said in remarks prior to Monday's cabinet meeting, is to "make sure that the house knows what we are doing and to further secure the unity that the assembly showed a couple of weeks ago."

At a news conference Sunday afternoon, Notley said the May 31 deadline is a serious concern for Alberta but she is confident the project will get built.

She said Alberta would consider investing in the project to see it get built, an idea supported by official Opposition Leader Jason Kenney later Sunday. Kinder Morgan has also said it is open to discussing the idea.

Notley called on the federal government to act on Alberta's behalf and said B.C.'s continued resistance to the project will not go unanswered.

In her remarks Monday, the premier said the stakes are too high if the federal government allows its authority to be challenged by British Columbia and bends to extremists on the left and right.

"If the voices of the moderate majority of Canadians are forgotten, the reverberations of that will tear at the fabric of Confederation for many, many years to come," she said. "So we're not going to let that happen."

Notley said she had a "frank chat" with B.C. Premier John Horgan on Sunday. She said she told him her government will introduce legislation giving Alberta the authority to limit gas shipments to British Columbia, if required.

"I let him know what we are doing this week," Notley said. "And we would be moving forward very agressively."

The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project would increase the capacity of oil products flowing from Edmonton to the B.C. coast at Burnaby from 300,000 barrels a day to 890,000 barrels.