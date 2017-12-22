A pilot walked away uninjured after his plane flipped over and crashed near Fort McMurray Thursday.

The crash happened shortly after takeoff from the local airport, Wood Buffalo RCMP said.

"Usually, when we have plane crashes the outcome isn't as miraculous as this," Cpl Terri-Ann Deobald said, "It's a blessing that the pilot is uninjured."

RCMP said the 1974 Cessna 185 took off from Fort McMurray airport at 5:05 p.m., en route to the Wetaskiwin Airport.

Ten to 15 minutes into the flight, the pilot later told police, "the engine started running rough" and oil was splashing on the windshield of the aircraft.

The pilot made an emergency landing in a remote location about 46 kilometres south of Fort McMurray. The Cessna flipped over on touchdown. The pilot called for help.

Fort McMurray's Helicopter Emergency Response Organization Foundation, known as HERO, was immediately dispatched with a paramedic on board.

#HERO1 & @FM_EmergService are responding to a private plane crash. Just pilot onboard, is OK, needs rescue from bush #ymm #EC135 #HEMS — @YMMHERO

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating, RCMP said.